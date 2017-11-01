South Africa: North Riding Warned Against Possible Tap Water Contamination

A sewage leak may have contaminated tap water in the North Riding area, Johannesburg Water has warned in a statement.

Residents in the area surrounding Boundary and Aureole streets, as well as Spionskop Street, have been advised to take precautionary measures until further notice.

However, Johannesburg Water added that there is no need for panic.

"The system has been flushed with chlorine and there is no cause for panic at this stage as only a few streets have been affected..."

Samples will be taken for testing and the results are expected to be available on Wednesday afternoon.

Water tankers will be made available in the area.

News24