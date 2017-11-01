1 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: North Riding Warned Against Possible Tap Water Contamination

Tagged:

Related Topics

A sewage leak may have contaminated tap water in the North Riding area, Johannesburg Water has warned in a statement.

Residents in the area surrounding Boundary and Aureole streets, as well as Spionskop Street, have been advised to take precautionary measures until further notice.

However, Johannesburg Water added that there is no need for panic.

"The system has been flushed with chlorine and there is no cause for panic at this stage as only a few streets have been affected..."

Samples will be taken for testing and the results are expected to be available on Wednesday afternoon.

Water tankers will be made available in the area.

News24

South Africa

#UnitedBehind Activists Expected to March Demanding Zuma's Arrest

Activists from #UnitedBehind are on Wednesday expected to march from Central Methodist Mission in Greenmarket Square in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.