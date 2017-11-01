31 October 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: North West Legislature Hosts National Council of Provinces Open Day, 3 Nov

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

On Friday, 03 November 2017, the Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Sussana Dantjie, Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs) including North West NCOP Permanent Delegates will host the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Open Day as part of the national legislative sector's project to commemorate 20 years of the Constitution and 20 years since the establishment of the NCOP. The event themed "Reflecting on the relevance and the effectiveness of the National Council of Provinces," will be held in the Legislature Chamber at 09h00.

On the day, Deputy Minister of Department of Basic Education, Mr. Enver Surty will deliver a public lecture on the theme mentioned above. There will be an exhibition involving officials and North West NCOP Permanent Delegates and distribution of NCOP paraphernalia; copies of the Republic of South Africa's Constitution and promotional materials.

NCOP is one of the two Houses of Parliament and is constitutionally mandated to ensure that provincial interests are taken into account in the national sphere of government. It is done through participation in the national legislative process and by providing a national forum for consideration of issue affecting provinces.

Issued by: North West Provincial Legislature

South Africa

#UnitedBehind Activists Expected to March Demanding Zuma's Arrest

Activists from #UnitedBehind are on Wednesday expected to march from Central Methodist Mission in Greenmarket Square in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.