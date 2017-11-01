South Africa: North West Legislature Hosts National Council of Provinces Open Day, 3 Nov

press release

On Friday, 03 November 2017, the Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Sussana Dantjie, Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs) including North West NCOP Permanent Delegates will host the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Open Day as part of the national legislative sector's project to commemorate 20 years of the Constitution and 20 years since the establishment of the NCOP. The event themed "Reflecting on the relevance and the effectiveness of the National Council of Provinces," will be held in the Legislature Chamber at 09h00.

On the day, Deputy Minister of Department of Basic Education, Mr. Enver Surty will deliver a public lecture on the theme mentioned above. There will be an exhibition involving officials and North West NCOP Permanent Delegates and distribution of NCOP paraphernalia; copies of the Republic of South Africa's Constitution and promotional materials.

NCOP is one of the two Houses of Parliament and is constitutionally mandated to ensure that provincial interests are taken into account in the national sphere of government. It is done through participation in the national legislative process and by providing a national forum for consideration of issue affecting provinces.

Issued by: North West Provincial Legislature