31 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Arrested for Fochville Farmer's Murder a Day After #BlackMonday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 63-year-old farmer near Fochville on the West Rand.

The incident occurred on Tuesday - a day after #BlackMonday, when protests were held against farm attacks and killings.

Gauteng police said the farmer and a farm worker had been fixing a fence on the farm when they were approached by two suspects, who asked for water.

"While the farm worker was preparing to give them water, one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and shot the farmer in the upper body," said Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

Neighbours, who heard the gunshot, apprehended the suspects and handed them over to the police.

Dlamini said paramedics declared the farmer dead on the scene. The murder weapon was recovered.

"They will be charged with murder and attempted murder when they appear in court within 48 hours. The motive for the attack is still unknown," Dlamini added.

He said Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange has instructed detectives to thoroughly investigate the matter and find the motive for the killing.

Source: News24

South Africa

#UnitedBehind Activists Expected to March Demanding Zuma's Arrest

Activists from #UnitedBehind are on Wednesday expected to march from Central Methodist Mission in Greenmarket Square in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.