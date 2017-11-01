Uganda: Mergers - Could They Be the Solution for Struggling Businesses?

Nakumatt has not had a good year. Indeed every time it has made news, it has been damned news.

However, at the close of last month the supermarket chain had some different form of news announcing it was negotiating a deal that would see it work with its main competitor - Tuskys.

The deal sought to find a way of how Nakumatt would leverage on Tuskys' supply chain in order to restock its emptying shelves after it had failed to attract an investor, which exacerbated its liquidity troubles.

This would be a sort of a partial merger only involving the supply functionality as Nakumatt founding its footing.

Ideally, a merger brings together two or more firms of similar or relative functions to form one stronger unit that will have an increased market share and will certainly gain from the economies of scale to become more profitable.

Take for instance, if Nakumatt fully merged with Tuskys, it would create the largest supermarket chain in East Africa.

In Uganda, mergers are not entirely new. One of the most memorable mergers was between Airtel and Warid, which created one of largest entity of more than 7.5 million mobile phone subscribers.

Previously, the two firms had enjoyed a market share of about four million and 3.5 million subscribers, respectively.

Mergers, according to Willard Mwemba, the manager at Comesa Competition Commission (CCC), were mostly witnessed in the 1990s, especially in Low Developed Countries due to the wave of privatisation and the free market economy, which Uganda adapted in 1987.

The two policies supported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, where and still remain a key facet in pursuing economic recovery programmes with the primary objectives of liberalising and deregulating all markets - product, financial, labour, and resource (land) markets--as well as privatisation of State Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

At the time of privatisation, most of these enterprises were in dire need and unprofitable, which necessitated some to be merged and other to be acquired.

Therefore, this opened up the market to a number of mergers and acquisitions that has gone on to date.

For instance, at the close of last month, Lion Assurance Company, the fifth largest insurer issued notice informing its stakeholders that it would merge with Sanlam General Insurance to form one entity, which would make Sanlam, Uganda's third largest insurer.

However, the mergers or acquisitions, according to experts, might be an indication of tough economic times that have over the two years been characterised by falling profitability and business growth.

According to Charles Ocici, the executive director Enterprise Uganda, companies merge to scale up and grow their market share.

"The first benefit of mergers is that you enter a market and you have visibility. The moment AB bought into SABMiller, there was noticeable growth in Nile Breweries profitability and products," he says.

Lessons

Mergers or acquisitions present lessons, which struggling entities can pick on to leverage their operations.

Fred Muhumuza, an economist and part-timer lecturer at the Makerere University School of Economics, believes business mergers have the potential to save operations of some companies, especially amid an increasingly weak economic environment in Uganda.

"Business mergers reflect cooperation rather than competition. Of course, it is better to go into a merger than being bought out of a company. The rule of thumb is every business must have an exit strategy clearly laid down in their business plans," he says.

Businesses that merge, according to the Private Sector Foundation Uganda executive director, Gideon Badagawa, are usually at the verge of failure. Therefore, many companies go into mergers to be rescued.

"A merger is good because it will keep both businesses in operation. However, it is important to sort out aspects that are forcing companies into mergers," he says.

Benefits

Recent mergers and acquisitions, according to Mr Ocici, have had positive contributions, increasing returns for some companies through creating synergies to ease operations.

A case in point, early this year dfcu bank acquired the assets of Crane Bank limited, which not only spread its reach but improved its profitability.

In its 2017 half year results, dfcu posted an after-tax profit of Shs114b compared to Shs23b over the same period last year, which the bank said was mainly driven by the acquisition of Crane Bank assets.

"The performance is largely attributed to the January 2017 acquisition of Crane Bank assets and assumption of liabilities that presented numerous opportunities in line with our growth aspirations," a note released along the financial results reads in part.

However, the envisaged benefits of mergers, according to Mr Willard Mwemba, the Competition Authority Mergers and Acquisitions manager, might fail to be realised because of structural aspects and behaviour of the markets where the companies operate.

This might happen because of market speculation, that might result into over pricing of the company or wrong projections, which are typical of poor countries such as Uganda.

This is facilitated by lack of or limited competition and market entry barriers, among others.

Therefore, Mwemba says, cross-border mergers, should be highly scrutinised because they have negative aspects that might result into market distortions that might create unfair completion.

Regulation of mergers

Uganda, unlike Kenya, does not have a Competition Law but borrows policies, according to Silver Ojakol, the commissioner external trade at the ministry of Trade, from the EAC Competition Act in case of cross-border mergers.

"We have developed a policy [Competition and Consumer protection Act] that is awaiting Cabinet approval to be able to be sent to Parliament," he says.

The Act will guide, with consultation of other statutory bodies, the process of mergers and acquisitions.

It also seeks to encourage and improve the competition as well as ensuring that consumers benefits from such processes.

He said: "We have a Competition and Consumer Protection Bill that is being developed to cater for the mergers and Acquisitions and also supervise the process."

Recently, George K. Lipimile, the chief executive officer of the Comesa -Competition Commission, said there is a growing appreciation of competition policies because they play a major role in developing national and regional economies.

"This is evidenced particularly in the current economic context characterised by increasing movement of goods and services beyond national borders and an emerging middle class," he says.

He believes that markets need to be protected against the creation of cartels and abuses of market power.

An active regional competition policy is needed in Uganda in order to discourage business practices which have the effect of restraining trade between member states Comesa.