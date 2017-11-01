31 October 2017

South Africa Recommended as 2023 Rugby World Cup Hosts

South Africa pipped Ireland and France to be "unanimously recommended" as World Rugby's preferred candidate to host the 2023 World Cup. The decision will now go to vote, but it would be highly irregular for the preferred candidate to be trumped. BY ANTOINETTE MULLER.

What a difference a lifting of a hosting of a ban makes, huh? Not so long ago, there was much huff and puff from former Minister of Sport and Recreation - Fikile Mbalula - about the country's chances of hosting the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

On Tuesday, the Rugby World Cup Limited (RWCL) Board has unanimously recommended to the World Rugby Council the selection of South Africa as Rugby World Cup 2023 host after its evaluation report was released to bidding nations.

The decision was made after a "detailed consideration of the comprehensive host candidate evaluation report" and while the "final" decision will only be decided on 15 November, it would be highly irregular if the preferred candidate does not end up as the winner.

So, what happens now?

Deputy President 'Key' to Securing 2023 Rugby World Cup

While it will not be made official until November 15, South Africa look almost certain to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup… Read more »

