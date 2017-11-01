1 November 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: New Communication Towers Set Up in Windhoek

Tagged:

Related Topics

Windhoek — Namibia's largest mobile telecommunication operator, MTC, says they have commissioned new six network LTE (4G) sites in Windhoek as part of its major network and infrastructure upgrade project. The new sites are an upgrade to 3G and 4G in order to cater for a substantial network coverage and capacity, especially in around the central business district of Windhoek.

A 2016 study by Ericsson indicates that between 2016 and 2022, the traffic generated by smartphones will increase by 10 times, and by 2022, there will be 12 times more mobile data traffic in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

It is anticipated that Africa will experience a twelvefold increase in mobile data traffic up to 2022, driven by a strong growth in smartphone subscriptions and demand for data-intensive applications like video.

By 2021, the average smartphone will generate 6.8 GB of mobile data traffic per month compared to the 1.6 GB per month. Much of that will likely be video, with more than half of all mobile data traffic in 2016 recorded as video-related content, says Ericsson in its future mobile data usage and traffic growth mobility report.

It is in anticipation of this data boom that MTC has commissioned the upgrade of its Klein Windhoek MH, Auasblick, BPI House, Commercial Centre, Wernhil Express MH, Wernhil sites to enhance LTE services in the CBD.

According to Tim Ekandjo, MTC's chief human capital and corporate affairs officer, 50 new sites are planned for Khomas Region.

A site share refers to a shared cell tower, by one or two network operators/carriers, for their individual network coverage spectrums. It involves carriers sharing the same cell tower, antenna frame or rooftop, but carriers will still install their own access infrastructure.

Namibia

Murder for Hire Accused Denied Bail

One of the accused in the trial of six people, including the wife of the deceased in a murder-for-hire case, left the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.