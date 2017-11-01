Photo: Zambia Reports

President Edgar Lungu (file photo).

President of Zambia Edgar Lungu has assured Congolese refugees fleeing civil unrest in the Democratic Republic of Congo of government's support and protection.

The Head of State was speaking when he visited the Kenani refugee camp in Nchelenge yesterday.

President Lungu says Zambia will continue caring and showing compassion to people that found its boundaries a safe place.

"We have demonstrated in the past and continue to do so by keeping our boarders open." He said.

President Lungu admitted that hosting refugees would put a strain on the national budget urging the international community to join in mobilising resources for the new communities being created.

"All indicators are that the situation is getting worse. As we prepare to move the new refugees from Kenani to a new permanent site, there is need for the international community to move to greater action to sustain and augment the efforts that my Government, with support of its partners, has made so far to stabilise the situation," he said.

President Lungu praised traditional leaders and the community in Chiengi and Nchelenge districts for welcoming the refugees into their areas.

The Head of State urged the refugees to feel at home and promised that his government would do everything humanly possible to make their stay as comfortable as possible.

Over 6, 000 Congolese refugees are being hosted at the 56 - hectare site in transit to a permanent site with the support from the UN Refugee Agency - UNHCR and the Government of Zambia.