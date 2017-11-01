Nigeria: Suspected Case of Monkey Pox in UBTH

Benin City — The University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) yesterday confirmed there is a case in the hospital suspected to be monkey pox.

The patient, it was gathered has been transferred to an isolated facility created by the management of the hospital now headed by newly appointed Chief Medical Director, Professor Darlington Obaseki.

The Guardian gathered yesterday that samples have been taken for test and result is being awaited from the designated World Health Organization (WHO) accredited test centre.

A statement signed by the Head, Public Relations of the hospital, Uwaila Joshua made available to journalists yesterday confirmed the Monkey Pox patient in the hospital and that the patient is responding to treatment and was undergoing further evaluations.

"The UBTH in conjunction with the relevant agencies in the state government and local Government health authorities are working together and monitoring close contacts of this person and so far, no one has come down with the sickness."

¨There is no need or cause for concern or worry and no danger posed to staff or patients of the hospital. The patient is in an isolated complex. The hospital is ready and prepared to contain any situation if there is need to. AS at now, there is no cause for alarm¨ it stated.