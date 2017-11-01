Blantyre — Malawi Institute of Journalism (MIJ) students on Sunday donated soap and body lotion to Mangochi District Hospital as part of their social responsibility programme.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Monday, Lecturer of Radio and Television Broadcasting and Events Planner at Malawi Institute of Journalism (MIJ), S'busisiwe Gondwe, said MIJ students fund-raised the items themselves to reach out to the maternity wing.

"We donated soap and lotion to the maternity wing as some of the new mothers are single parents and may find it difficult to access these necessities by themselves.

"We reached out to all the 80 patients in the maternity wing and also some other 20 patients in the hospital received the remaining items," he said.

On her part, Senior Nursing Officer for the hospital, Mercy Paundi, commended the students for the gesture.

"We appreciate for the donation MIJ students have offered to us, these are just students with low income yet they have taken the initiative to donate these items to the hospital. Patients in the maternity wing need to keep clean so they can prevent diseases for their new-borns who are quite vulnerable," she said.

One of the students who helped to organise the initiative, Tionge Kasolota, said that social responsibility is one of the programmes that is offered at MIJ.

"We are urged to put it in practice. As students, we did what we could to raise the money and purchase the items to help others in our society," he said.