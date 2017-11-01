The Namibian rugby selectors have announced a well balanced side consisting of youth and experience for the upcoming Test series against Uruguay in Windhoek on 18 and 25 November.

Eleven players were not considered due to injuries, studies or professional commitments, but with a lot of depth having been created this season, the selectors have still managed to pick a strong squad, while several u20 players have also been called up.

National captain Renaldo Bothma who plays for English Premier League side, Harlequins, is still out injured and unavailable, and in his absence, flanker Rohan Kitshoff or scrum half Eugene Jantjies should captain the side.

The Namibian pack has been weakened with eight of the unavailable players amongst the forwards, but this has also provided an opportunity for new players to show their mettle.

Besides Bothma, experienced eighthman PJ van Lill, lock Janco Venter, and hookers Louis van der Westhuizen and Shaun du Preez are also injured, while eighthman Wian Conradie is unavailable due to studies.

The experienced Cheetahs front-row duo of Torsten van Jaarsveld and Aranos Coetzee is also unavailable since they have not been released by the Cheetahs for the Test series.

With the unavailability of the latter, the pack is a bit inexperienced, especially in the front row, where national u20 players Andre Rademeyer, Nelius Theron and Obert Nortje have been called up.

The only experienced front rowers remaining are props Casper Viviers and AJ de Klerk who both represented Namibia at the 2015 World Cup.

Another u20 player, lock forward Adriaan Ludick has been called up to the national squad for the first time, as is flanker and national u20 captain Prince !Goaseb.

Lock forward Tjiuee Uanivi, who currently plays for English side London Scottish, will only be available for the second test, but there is enough deptth in this position with regulars such as Ruan Ludick, Max Katjijeko and Mahepisa Tjeriko having been selected.

Amongst the loose forwards, only Kitshoff was at the 2015 World Cup, but upcoming players like !Goaseb, Christo van der Merwe, Thomasau Forbes and Adriaan Booysen can use the opportunity to stake their claims.

The backs have not been affected much by injuries, with only centre Johan Deysel and fly half Dirk von Weidts unavailable, and shows a lot more experience, with nine players remaining from the 2015 World Cup.

Stalwarts like Chrysander Botha, David Philander, Johan Tromp, Darryl de la Harpe, JC Greyling, Theuns Kotze and Eugene Jantjies are all back in the side, with only a few newcomers being selected.

They include scrum halves Wihan von Wielligh of Potchefstroom University (Pukke) and Helarius Kisting of Unam, and fly halves Cliven Loubser of the Sharks and PW Steenkamp of Pukke.

The test series against Uruguay will serve as preparation for the 2019 Rugby World Cup qualifying tournament which starts next year, while it will also give Namibia an opportunity to improve its world ranking. Namibia is currently ranked 21st in the world, while Uruguay is ranked 18th.

Both tests will start at 16h00 at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek, while the entrance fee is N$50 for adults and N$10 for children and students with student cards.

Tickets are available at webtickets.com.na, Pick n Pay stores and at the gates.

The Namibian squad is as follows:

Casper Viviers, Andre Rademeyer, Nelius Theron, Collen Smith, AJ de Klerk, Obert Nortje, Niel van Vuuren, Tjiuee Uanivi, Ruan Ludick, Adriaan Ludick, Mahepisa Tjeriko, Max Katjijeko, Prince !Goaseb, Rohan Kitshoff, Christo van der Merwe, Thomasau Forbes, Adriaan Booysen, Helarius Kisting, Eugene Jantjies, Damien Stevens, Wihan von Wielligh, Theuns Kotze, Cliven Loubser, PW Steenkamp, Darryl de la Harpe, Justin Newman, JC Greyling, Lesley Klim, Heinrich Smit, David Philander, Johann Tromp, Gino Wilson and Chrysander Botha.