Kenya: Rapper Prezzo Not Giving Up On Socialite Amber Lulu

Controversial rapper CMB Prezzo is not giving up on his chase for bongo flava socialite and video vixen Amber Lulu even after she turned down his advances.

A few weeks ago, a video that was doing rounds in Tanzania showed Prezzo in a car and later a hotel room trying to get cozy with the bootylious lass, who never shies away from showing off her derriere.

The video had many believe that the two had a thing, before Lulu cleared by insisting that they get along because they are friends.

Prezzo is, however, still determined to get out of the friend-zone and have something going with the controversial video vixen.

Recently during a visit to Dar es Salaam where he was chasing a deal to be a brand ambassador of Virginia Black Whiskey, Prezzo confessed that he would love to date Amber Lulu, adding that he would keep pushing.

GOOD FRIENDS

"Amber Lulu is a very good friend of mine, tumejuana muda mrefu, watu wengi hawamjui Amber lulu ana roho nzuri, ana roho ya huruma na ni mtu ambaye anayewajali watu wengine na ndio maana mimi na yeye ni mabeste," said the rapper when asked to clarify the nature of their relationship.

And when asked if he would love to date the vixen, he said: "Ni kitu ambacho kinawezakana kwa sababu gani yeye mwanamke mimi mwanamume. Ni mrembo kwa nje na ndani, ana roho safi na mimi si deal na watu wenye roho ya kutu kabisa."

The rapper added that Amber Lulu has met his mother and they are best of friends.

"Amber Lulu kakutana na mama Prezzo ni marafiki yani, mamake Prezzo ni shabiki wake Amber Lulu big time," said the entertainer.

Prezzo has been single for the last three months since parting ways with his longtime girlfriend Michelle Yola who is currently heavily pregnant of her German boyfriend.