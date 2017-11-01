1 November 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Bashed At Colleague's Funeral, Musician Takes to His Heels

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Jah Prayzah
Jah Prayzah.

Jah Prayzah Tuesday ran for dear life across the Glen Forest Memorial Park, with some irate mourners in hot pursuit after he was manhandled and stoned during a funeral of his former aide.

Accompanied by his manager Keen Mushapaidze, Prayzah had turned up to Pay his last respects to his former aide, the late Crispen Nyemba.

Nyemba died in a car accident along Samora Machel Avenue in the early hours of Sunday.

However some of Nyemba's colleagues blamed the musician for their friend's death.

According to witnesses, mourners had to temporarily abandon proceedings and scamper for the nearest cover as objects were aimed at Prayzah were hurled across the cemetery. Pallbearers had to put the coffin on the ground as emotions ran high.

Clad in a grey outfit, the popular musician was seen being taken away while he continued to duck flying missiles. He was, however, hit by one of the missiles on the back as he tried to place a protective hand over his head forcing him to speed towards his vehicle.

Jah Prayzah's manager Mushapaidze confirmed the incident and said the musician had since reported the matter to the police.

"We had gone to pay our last respects when some mourners descended on us. We did not know that some mourners were aggrieved. We do not know whether it was because we did not contribute anything towards the funeral or it is because of how we severed ties with Crispen (Nyemba)," he was quoted as saying in the state media.

The Tuesday incident followed another one he was forced to abandon a show in Masvingo after fans threw missiles at him when he was about to perform at Caravan Park last Friday.

That was after show organisers only realised that they had no cables to connect the instruments at around 12.45am, hours after the musician was supposed to have started playing.

More on This

Jah Prayzah Assaulted At Funeral

JAH Prayzah's bid to pay his last respects to his former aide, the late Crispen Nyemba, backfired when he was manhandled… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.