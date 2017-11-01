Namibia: Youth Urged to Champion Sustainable Development

Windhoek — Partnerships with development stakeholders, including the youth and academia, are crucial to eradicate poverty, save the planet and ensure prosperity for all.

"We challenge [the youth] to be the generation that creates a fairer world; a world with a healthy and educated population and where poverty is a thing of the past. We challenge you to unite for development," says the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator to Namibia, Kiki Gbeho.

In celebration of the 72nd anniversary of the United Nations, the UN System in Namibia (UN Namibia) hosted an exhibition for learners aimed at encouraging the youth to use their voices to bring about positive change in line with national, regional and international development agendas. The exhibition, held under the theme, "United with UN Namibia for sustainable development" took place last week at the UN House in Klein Windhoek.

Demonstrating the innovation and drive of a younger generation, the marimba band from Sunshine Private School performed an original piece about the Sustainable Development Goals as part of the proceedings, encouraging the audience to use their voices to bring the change they want to see and to achieve the 17 global goals. Learners and other invited guests had the opportunity to learn more about the UN's work in Namibia and to interact with various programmes' staff members. The exhibition also raised awareness of the United Nations Partnership Framework, a partnership framework between UN Namibia and the Namibian government.