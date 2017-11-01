Nigeria: 'Konga Is Committed to Customer Satisfaction'

Online shopping platform, Konga has said that it is committed to customer satisfaction.

The firm stated this, while reacting to a publication titled: 'Re: Konga, Why Take Eternity Refunding To Customer After Order Failure?'

Konga claimed that it does not have a customer named Mayowa Olakunle and none of its spokesperson goes by the name Ms. Foluke as reported.

Konga in a statement issued by the management, said as a customer-centric company, it protects customers and help make everything right when they shop on the platform.

The management said Konga has a Buyer Protection Policy, which protects customers if the item ordered does not arrive, is damaged, or is substantially different from what was ordered.

"We therefore advise the writer of that story to desist in misleading the populace as we would never be involved in any unethical transaction which can bring our name to disrepute as we provide an online marketplace deserving of your trust."

Konga claimed that it has been lovingly tending to its customers since it started operation in 2012 by taking responsibility to provide a safe platform for buying and selling online in Nigeria very seriously.

"We do this by proactively screening for potential problems, by investigating issues brought to us and by responding quickly and appropriately. We are constantly working to ensure Konga is the safest and most trusted platform to buy and sell online in Nigeria by protecting and keeping our customers safe. This is our top priority as we monitor, listen, take action, protect and keep our customers safe with every purchase," he stated.