Africa: Annual Reviews Launches Knowable Magazine

press release

Palo Alto, California — Nonprofit publisher Annual Reviews is pleased to announce the launch of a new digital publication, Knowable Magazine (www.knowablemagazine.org). The public launch coincides with the World Conference of Science Journalists (#WCSJ17), October 26-30 in San Francisco.

This online-only magazine will explore the real-world significance of scholarly research, punctuated with forays into wonder and awe. This initiative receives generous support from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

"Our foundation is in favor of using science to learn more about how the world works and Knowable Magazine uses the deep well of expert knowledge from the Annual Reviews journals to increase the joy of understanding," says Robert Kirshner, Chief Program Officer of the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation's Science Program.

"The name Knowable reflects our belief in the power of the scientific process to reveal more about how the world works," says Editor Eva Emerson. "We want to empower readers with this knowledge by making it more accessible and freely available."

"What makes Knowable Magazine different is that we are following scientific developments, but our reporting is based on reviews that integrate years of study," Emerson says. "We explore areas that have matured and provide panoramic views of science and its impacts. Many new results are intriguing, and worth covering, but seeing results in a deeper context can better reveal how science makes a difference in peoples' lives."

Produced by experienced science journalists and targeting a science-interested audience, Knowable Magazine brings an evidence-based lens to the major issues of today, including health and disease, aging, climate change, the environment, policy, technology, the nature of the universe, economics, and human behavior.

Review articles written by leading scholars from the 50 Annual Reviews journals serve as springboards for stories in Knowable Magazine. Through in-depth features, explainers, articles, essays, interviews, infographics, slideshows, and comics, Knowable Magazine bridges the gap between review articles written for researchers and the information needs of a broader audience.

Content will be published under a CC BY-ND copyright license, and the Annual Reviews journal articles featured in Knowable Magazine will be free to read online for a limited period. The magazine actively seeks content partners interested in republishing articles.

Annual Reviews President and Editor-in-Chief Richard Gallagher places Knowable Magazine within the greater mission of the nonprofit: "Annual Reviews articles synthesize findings from individual studies into something larger, articulating where a field stands, what is controversial, and what the future may hold. Knowable Magazine will share these insights with a wider audience in more approachable ways."

To find out more, connect with Knowable Magazine on Facebook and Twitter

About Annual Reviews: Annual Reviews (http://www.annualreviews.org) is a nonprofit publisher dedicated to synthesizing and integrating knowledge for the progress of science and benefit of society.

About the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation: The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation (https://www.moore.org) fosters path-breaking scientific discovery, environmental conservation, patient care improvements, and preservation of the special character of the Bay Area.

About the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation: The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation (https://sloan.org/) is a philanthropic, not-for-profit grant-making institution based in New York City. Founded in 1934 as a nonprofit philanthropy, the Foundation supports original research and education in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and economics.

For further information or to set up an interview, contact Liz Allen lallen@annualreviews.org. Contact Jenni Rankin to set up your media account and visit our press page [http://www.annualreviews.org/about/press-center] to read more about coverage of our research.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/590833/Knowable_Magazine_Logo.jpg