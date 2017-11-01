Nigeria: Lagos International Poetry Festival 2017 Opens Today

When 30 poets, writers and artists from across the globe gather in one of the most exciting cities in the world, what you get is a feast of conversations, performances, parties, and everything exciting. This will be the story of Lagos International Poetry Festival, which returns for a third edition today, November 1 through 5 at Freedom Park, Bogobiri and Goethe Institut, all in Lagos. This year's festival features three evenings of performances, nine panels, six workshops, one poetry party and an adventure to Badagary.

While speaking on what to expect at Lagos International Poetry Festival 2017, festival founder and Director, Mr. Efe Paul Azino, said, "It's going to be very exciting. We have a diverse guest list with poets from North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and across Africa. This year's theme, 'Bridges from Walls' explores the arts' capacity to unite us around our common humanity and we have put together a series of events that express the universal desire for love, joy and the fulfilment that comes from engaging our talents."

Some of the festival guests of LIPFest17 include U.S.-based Nigerian writer, Chris Abani, and South African sensation Koleka Putuma. Also, events to look forward to include 'Jollof Verses' and 'Palm wine Music,' 'Poetry After Dark: Poems Apostle Must Not Hear,' 'Collective Amnesia: An Evening with Koleka Putuma and Sabrina Mafouz,' 'Poetry Master class with Chris Abani,' multiple panel discussions, and many more.

According to Azino, "Festivals like LIPFest are an expression of the creative ferment taking place in Nigeria and across Africa, with diverse artistic expressions that fashion new narratives and expand the creative economy. So, it's another year of words, song, and all the awesomeness in between, and all roads lead to Freedom Park, where the Lagos International Poetry Festival opens on November 1."

Lagos International Poetry Festival is sponsored by Nigerian Breweries.

Two of the most urgent voices in poetry and performance come together for an evening of healing, magic and excitement. Award-winning poet and theatre practitioner, Putuma, has taken the South African literary scene by storm with her debut collection of poems Collective Amnesia, which sold over 2000 copies in less than 5 months, and has been prescribed for study at tertiary level in South African Universities.

Mahfouz was raised in London and Cairo. Named as a 'modern Renaissance woman' by The Scotsman; 'a 2017 Wonder Woman' by Marie Claire and 'one of the rising stars of new British playwriting' by The Herald.

The event takes place on Thursday, November 2, 2017, at 6pm.

Venue is Bogobiri, 7, Maitama Sule, off Awolowo Road, Ikoyi.

A night of love poems, naughty muses, wine, beer, finger foods and music happens at 'Poetry After Dark: Poems Apostle Must Not Hear,' which is an open party with the #LIPFest17 guests under the night skies. The mic will be open guests you can step up and share those poems Apostle must not hear and have a silent disco after party with friends.

Also, what do you get when Titilope Sonuga, Putuma, Mahfouz, Sophia Walker and Wana Udobang meet on stage? Magic, that's what! Hosted by Goethe Institut, these amazing poets and storytellers will share personal experiences on working and breaking barriers as a female writer and poet in 'Women Changing the World One Verse at a Time.'

Some of the most vibrant voices on the U.K. scene bring that London vibe to Lagos in conversation with Wana Udobang in 'The Londoners Are Coming' on November 4 at 2pm. Venue is Freedom Park, Kongi's Harvest Gallery.