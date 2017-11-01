Africa: Global Coalition Unites to "Demand Better. for Patients. for Survival." On World Pancreatic Cancer Day, Nov. 16

press release

Manhattan Beach, California — In honor of World Pancreatic Cancer Day on Nov. 16, people around the world will come together to Demand Better in the fight against the world's toughest cancer, starting with earlier diagnosis. The annual one-day campaign is an initiative of the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition, which is comprised of more than 60 organizations from 27 countries on six continents.

Every day, more than 1,000 people worldwide will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Of that, an estimated 985 will die from the disease. Additionally, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate among all major cancers, and in nearly every country, it is the only major cancer with a single-digit five-year survival rate (2-9 percent). These stunning figures are not merely statistics, they represent family members, friends and colleagues on every corner of the globe.

"This year, we are turning World Pancreatic Cancer Day from a day of awareness to a day of action," said Julie Fleshman, JD, MBA, World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition chair. "As we expand our global movement to end pancreatic cancer, we are demanding better for pancreatic cancer patients now and in the future."

There is currently no screening test or early detection method for pancreatic cancer, and though research is being conducted in these areas, knowing the symptoms and risks remains the key to early diagnosis. Research shows that patients diagnosed in time for surgery are more likely to live five years and beyond. To learn more about the symptoms and risks, see our symptoms and risks infographic.

"As a 10-year survivor of pancreatic cancer, I am fortunate to have reached a rare milestone, and the reason I am alive today is because my cancer was detected early enough for treatment," said Ali Stunt, World Pancreatic Cancer Day chair. "The symptoms and risks of pancreatic disease can be vague and are poorly understood, that's why it's so important for people to know the warning signs."

This year, the Coalition invites the global community to take action to raise awareness of this deadly disease by:

Understanding the symptoms and risks of this disease. Visit worldpancreaticcancerday.org for infographics and information on pancreatic cancer.

Spreading the word and sharing the educational materials to help inform family, friends, coworkers and social media followers about the symptoms and risks and what to do to support earlier diagnosis.

Wearing purple on World Pancreatic Cancer Day (Nov. 16).

Lighting buildings, monuments or homes purple.

Asking your public officials to support more government funding of pancreatic cancer research.

To learn more about getting involved in the worldwide movement dedicated to creating a better future for those fighting pancreatic cancer, visit: worldpancreaticcancerday.org

About World Pancreatic Cancer DayWorld Pancreatic Cancer Day (WPCD), a day dedicated to raising global awareness of pancreatic cancer, occurs on Nov. 16 during Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. WPCD is an initiative of the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition, bringing together more than 60 organizations from 27 countries on six continents to raise awareness and inspire action. The goal of WPCD 2017 is to drive awareness of the symptoms and risks of pancreatic cancer and the urgent need for earlier diagnosis to improve patient outcomes.

