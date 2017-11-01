Malawi: More Kusungu Municipality Youth Involved in Governance Structures

Kasungu — A local youth organisation in Kasungu says a lot of youth are now being involved in local council structures in Kasungu Municipality.

The organisation, Good Health Youth Organisation (GHYO), has been advocating for youth involvement in governance and other structures for the past few years.

Projects Officer for the organization, Seba Mwetheya, told Malawi News Agency (Mana) Monday that despite a little resistance, more and more youths are being incorporated in different committees at different levels.

"There are policies that are there that say young people have to be fully involved in governance and leadership structures at local council level. Currently, it has been seen that many young people have been involved although the number is not that good," said Mwetheya.

Mwetheya added that his organisation was doing everything possible to raise awareness on the matter and that the people's mindset should be changed.

One of the youths, Jonah Zimba who is a youth representative at Gundani Ward in Kasungu Municipality, said the young people themselves should also show interest in being part of local development structures.

"Young people are energetic and active so they should always be the ones showing interest in getting involved in all governance structures at local council level," said Gadama.

With support from Plan Malawi, GHYO is implementing a project called Enhancing Youth Participation in Governance (EYPIG).

The project has seen young people being members of local councils, school, ward committees and neighborhood committees among others.