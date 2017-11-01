Zimbabwe: Lawyer Arrested At Schools Sports Event

President Robert Mugabe and his family are shareholders in a new airline to be called Zimbabwe Airways, a private… Read more »

Harare — ZIMBABWEAN lawyers are demanding the repealing of draconian legislation after an aspiring legislator was arrested during a sports tournament at a primary school in Harare. Advocate Fadzayi Mahere, a pro-democracy campaigner, lawyer and aspiring parliamentary candidate for Mt Pleasant constituency in the capital city, has been arrested and charged under the repressive Public Order and Security Act (POSA). She was arrested in front of scholars for allegedly hosting the event without "clearance" from police. Police detained and interrogated Mahere for seven hours on Saturday at two police stations. She has been released after Zimbabwe Republic Police officers recorded a warned and cautioned statement. Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) for human rights denounced the arrest. The group said the arrest of Mahere and the disruption of a legitimate sports tournament raised concerns on the sincerity of the authorities to uphold the rights to freedom of association ahead of the 2018 general elections. ZLHR demanded that POSA be repealed wholly as it did not comply with the constitution. Scores of opponents of President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu-PF have been arrested under POSA, a legislation that the colonial regime used to persecute critics. Then it was called Law and Order Maintenance Act. ZLHR urged police to immediately drop any charges against Mahere and stop persecuting her. Police have also been dissuaded from selectively arresting human rights defenders and legitimate political players.

