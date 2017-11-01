Seychelles: Air Seychelles, the Moorings Sponsor South African Reality Show On Weddings

Seychelles' national airline has teamed up with a yacht company operating in the island nation to sponsor the prize for the winner of a new South African reality show.

The winning couple of the show, dubbed 'The Wedding Bash(ers)', will be flown into the 115-island archipelago in the western Indian Ocean onboard Air Seychelles in business class. The newlyweds will also get to enjoy a seven-night second honeymoon in Seychelles on board a fully-crewed yacht courtesy of The Moorings.

The sponsorship has been made possible thanks to the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) office in South Africa. Representatives of the office were present during the planning phase of the reality show where they brought onboard the two companies.

The board's representative in South Africa said in a communiqué that it is always encouraging to see the active involvement of business partners from Seychelles to promote the beautiful island destination to the world.

"In 2017, with a view on South Africa specifically, we have been fortunate to have had the Seychelles featured positively across many television networks covering a range of topics displaying the diversity of the destination," said Lena Hoareau, the director of STB's office in Johannesburg.

Airing on M-Net on channel 101 every Sunday at 7 p.m. Seychelles time, the idea behind the show is simple -- finding the hottest wedding of the season. The Bash(ers) will attend the wedding celebrations of 22 South African couples and secretly rate their big day.

Also known as 'The squad', the team scoring the wedding consists of former Miss South Africa Cindy Nell, Vuzu star Denise Zimba, international TV chef Siba Mtongana and top wedding planner Zavion Kotze.

At each wedding, they will be scoring, on a scale of ten, the décor, fashion and beauty, food and entertainment of the ceremony to be announced during each show.

Each member of the team will also give an overall experience score that will be revealed at the end of the season. The couple with the highest overall score will be the grand winners of a total of over $58,000 worth in prizes.

The weddings will all vary in terms of budget, luxury and theme. The Bash(ers) will be commenting and giving critics as cameras follow them around the events.

"The Wedding Bashers is unlike any wedding show you know," wrote Lani Lombard, the M-Net's Head of Publicity on their website.

"It's great fun seeing the bashers in action and speaking their minds, but we will also get to experience a diverse range of weddings and will sometimes be challenged to rethink our perceptions of what a perfect wedding day should look like. Then, the competition element also adds an exciting spin to this proudly South African format," said Lombard.

'The wedding Bash(ers)' is being produced by [sic] Entertainment and was the first episode was aired on September 17. The Show consists of 12 episodes.