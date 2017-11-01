Cameroon: Université d'Afrique Et De La Diaspora - Companies Urged to Go Digital

This was the major recommendation of the inaugural conference of the forum currently taking place in Douala.

Companies have been urged to adopt the digital technology as a means of maximizing output and efficiency. This was the major recommendation of the inaugural conference of a forum christened "universities d'Afrique et de la Diaspora" underway in Douala. The conference on the theme, "cyber security: priority stake for the development of digital technology in Africa" witnessed two major presentations.

The first, presented by Ingrid Halluin dwelled on the advantages and dangers of the digital transformation whereas the second presented by Frenchman, Pierre-Henri Cros was on the new stakes of cyber security. The conference also saw presentations from three CEOs united under the banner of the 'Business Coalition Against Corruption".

According to the chairman of BCAC, Kimani Kirore Mwaura, who also happens to be the CEO of Diageo-Guinness, the association was created in order to accompany the government in the fight against corruption. He went ahead to enumerate measures put in place by his company to curb corruption notably the use of mobile money essentially to ensure traceability.

The General Manager of ENEO, Joel Nana Kontchou said the introduction of bill payment by phone, the use of GPS in billing and use of the Trad'card were some of the measures put in place to combat fraud and boost output. The Deputy General Manger of Tradex dwelled essentially on the Trad'card which he said is cost effective in managing fuel consumption for companies and individuals.

According to the conference manager, Nana Payong, the universities of Africa and the Diapora forum which is in its fourth edition is aimed at equipping African companies with the tools to adapt to tendency in the world market which is oriented towards digital technology as well as update managers on the latest management skills through the exchange of experiences.

The forum which comprises conferences, round table discussions on various themes animated by experts from Africa, Europe and America, is organized in partnership with the Institute Nationale Polytechnique of Toulouse-France. The event comprises three major parts?

First was the forum on start-ups dubbed the saga of start-ups, followed by the universities of Africa and the diaspora and will end with the school of big data and cyber security which will run from Thursday November 2nd to Saturday November 4.