Cameroon: SDF - Elective Convention Rescheduled for February 2018

Weekend's NEC session in Bamenda inspired SDF MPs to insist and obtain Parliamentary inquiry on abuses during Anglophone crisis in November 2017 session of Parliament.

The Social Democratic Font (SDF) has rescheduled the elective national convention for February 2018. A future session of the National Executive Committee (NEC) will conform the new date for the convention that was initially billed for October 27 to 29 2017 and cancelled , blaming the events of September 22 and October 1, 2017 that rocked the North West and South West regions. It emerged from the October 28, 2017 meeting in Bamenda that the leading opposition party cannot be indifferent in the face of the Anglophone crisis that have so far caused destruction of property and loss of several lives. SDF Assistant Communication Secretary, Nkemlemo Denis, told Cameroon Tribune that NEC saluted the tactful approach of SDF MPs to calm the population and diffuse tension in the face of the violent street protest by the Anglophones on September 22 and October 1, 2017. It is against this backdrop that NEC asked the party's elected MPs to take their seats in Parliament, defend and articulate the position of the party and the people who voted them during the November session. In effect, Nkemlemo Denis revealed that only the convention will decide on the status of the elected SDF officials in the face of some complex situations. It also emerged from the NEC session at the Ntarikon Residence of the National Chairman, Fru Ndi, that the SDF Parliamentary Group has been inspired to insist and obtain the creation of a Parliamentary Committee of inquiry to investigate human rights abuses since the eruption of the Anglophone crisis. The SDF also created its own inquiry committee to gather data on the subject towards a statement of purpose. The NEC session featured Chairman Fru Ndi regretting that the ongoing Anglophone crisis is not helping matters in the party's preparations towards the 2018 general elections. Ni John Fru Ndi appeared at a loss at the disturbing violence and abuses perpetrated by the September 22 and October 1, 2017 street protest in the North West and South West regions.