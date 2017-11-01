Somalia: General Indha Adde Criticizes Sacking of Police and Intelligence Chiefs

General Yusuf Mohamed Siad alias "Indha Adde" has criticized the recent dismissal of the country's Police and Intelligence commanders over Al Shabaab attacks.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, the General said the sacked security chiefs were due to investigate the latest truck bombing and hotel siege in Mogadishu by Al Shabaab militants.

"The NISA and Police commanders were the ones who were expected to probe into the attacks in Mogadishu and reveal the result to the public," said General Indha Adde.

He condemned the cabinet decision to fire NISA boss Abdullahi Mohamed Ali Sanbalolshe and the Police commander, General Abdihakim Dahir Said as "hasty and unfortunate."

The General's remarks come amid Mogadishu is witnessing surge in attacks by Al Shabaab which claimed responsibility for a bloody siege at Nasa Hablod 2 hotel in Mogadishu.