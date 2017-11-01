1 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mogadishu Bans Tankers And Overloaded Trucks From City

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somalia's capital Mogadishu's administration has banned tankers and overloaded trucks from accessing the city two weeks after two terror attacks killed at least 427 people.

Mayor Thabit Mohamed issued the directive on Tuesday saying that trucks and tankers will not be allowed in the city during day time.

The ban is from 07:00am to 8:00 pm.

A penalty of $1,000 will be slapped on the owner of the vehicle if the ban is flouted.

The administration is positive that the ban will improve security in the capital that has continued to be a target of militant group AlShabaab's attacks.

On 28 October 27 people were killed when an explosive laden truck blasted outside the Nasa Hablood 2 Hotel followed by a siege.

Two trucks were involved in the October 14 bombings that is the country's deadliest ever single attack.

Somalia

Al-Shabaab Militants Killed in Own Explosion

At least 8 AlShabaab militants on Monday night died in an IED explosion in north of the Somali capital Mogadishu, Radio… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.