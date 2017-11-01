1 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Jubaland's Madobe Protests 'Unislamic Act' in Mogadishu Meeting

Tagged:

Related Topics

A commotion ensued at the beginning of a meeting between leaders of regional states and Federal government when Jubaland President Ahmed Islam Madoobe protested observation of a minute of silence to honour Somalis killed in the October 14 attack.

Interior Security Minister Ahmed Juha had asked the leaders to observe the minute of silent but Madoobe declined on grounds that it was "UnIslamic act".

A visibly angry Madoobe said the minute of silent observation was " a culture of the west".

He criticised the Mayor of Mogadishu Thabit for wearing a red arm band in honor of the dead.

The Jubaland leader has had an Islamist background having been part of the Islamic Courts Union and closely linked to the founders of militant Islamist Alshabaab.

Somalia

Al-Shabaab Militants Killed in Own Explosion

At least 8 AlShabaab militants on Monday night died in an IED explosion in north of the Somali capital Mogadishu, Radio… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.