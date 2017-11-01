1 November 2017

Angola: Huíla to Host Main Event of National Independence

Luanda — Angola will celebrate its 42nd anniversary of the proclamation of national independence on November 11, 2017, with the sacrifice of thousands of patriots from all social groups who, over the course of 14 years of struggle (1961/1975), fought against the Portuguese colonialism.

According to a press note that reached Angop on Monday, the Angolan Ministry of Territory Administration and State Reform announced that the main event will take place in the province of Huíla.

It directs that the celebrations will take place throughout the national territory and in the diplomatic and consular missions of Angola, from November 1 to 20, 2017, under the motto "united by a democratic, indivisible Angola."

The demonstrations should enlist political, recreational, sporting and cultural activities to reflect on the enormous sacrifices allowed by the Angolan people, in all dimensions, for the achievement of national independence.

"With the peace achieved in 2002, the Angolans who are fighting today must work together for development, seeking to achieve the ideals of those who fought for national independence.", reads the note.

