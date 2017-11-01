1 November 2017

Angola: Bravos Do Maquis Confident of Playing Angola Cup Final

Luena — FC Bravos do Maquis assistant coach Ivo Campos on Tuesday expressed his belief in the team's qualification for the Angola Cup final in football, despite the defeat (0-2) of the first leg against Petro de Luanda.

Bravos do Maquis are receiving on Wednesday at 15:30 Petro in the Mundunduleno Stadium in Moxico, for the second leg match, and the assistant coach told Angop that it is possible to beat the opponent, although he recognizes to be difficult.

He added that the team is more cohesive and prepared to repeat the feat of 2015, the year it eliminated Petro de Luanda in the semi-finals of the second biggest national football competition.

Bravos do Maquis won the Angola Cup in 2015, they beat Recreativo do Libolo.

