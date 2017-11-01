Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Attacked At Late Band Member's Funeral

Popular local musician, Jah Prayzah was on Tuesday afternoon attacked and chased from his late Security Officer, Chris Nyemba's burial on allegations of failing to contribute to his late colleague's funeral.

The Kutonga Kwaro hitmaker who attended the burial in the company of his Third Generation band members had to run for dear life as mourners bayed for his blood.

In a video circulating on various social media platforms, the towering musician is seen being shoved and chased from the graveyard with the commotion disturbing funeral proceedings as mourners ran in different directions.

In an interview with 263Chat, his manager, Keen Mushapaidze, the attack on Jah Prayzah was initiated by the late Chris's friends who could not stomach the feeling that Jah Prayzah had not made any contribution to his former bouncer's funeral.

"People don't know what Military Touch has done to the family since it was between us only, maybe they expected us to tell the public about our contribution but we don't work like that.

"The storm was started by six boys who are suspected to be Chris's friends saying Jah Prayzah don't have the right to attend the funeral since he didn't contribute anything at the funeral.

"People should bear in mind that we were no longer working together with Chris anymore for quite some time but we attended the funeral for the fact that he was like a brother for the whole team but we had nothing against him," said Mushapaidze.