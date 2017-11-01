Angola - Governor Muangala Highlights Government's Bet On Transports

Luanda The provincial governor of Lunda Norte, Ernesto Muangala, on Tuesday in the city of Dundo highlighted the Angolan government's commitment to the construction and rehabilitation of airports and railways, as it allows the connection amongst provinces and development.

Ernesto Muangala was speaking to the press in the city of Dundo, moments after he disembarked at the Kamakenzo airport from the DT-220 flight that marked the return of TAAG, Angolan Airlines, to that city after a ten-year absence.

According to the governor, the Executive has defined as one of the priority axes the rehabilitation of the communication routes, a programme that has allowed to connect the north coast to the south of the country, making the city of Dundo the center of that connection.

DT 220 flight left Luanda at 06:20 with 120 passengers aboard, including Governor Muangala and TAAG's executive director, Rui Carreira, who arrived in Dundo at 07:45.

TAAG will operate the Luanda/Dundo/Luanda route, with two weekly flights, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, a number that may increase due to demand.