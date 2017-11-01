Central Africa: CEMAC Extraordinary Summit - Official Delegation Accompanying Head of State

Following is a press release from the Civil Cabinet.
"At the invitation of His Excellency Idriss Deby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad and current Chairman of the Conference of Heads of State of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC), the President of the Republic of Cameroon, His Excellency Paul Biya, and his wife, Mrs Chantal Biya, left Yaounde this afternoon for N'Djamena, Chad, to take part in the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC), schelduled for Tuesday, 31 October 2017. The Head of State is accompanied by an official delegation comprising: Messrs - Mbella Mbella Lejeune, Minister of External Relations; - Motaze Louis Paul, Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development; - Mengot Victor Arrey-Nkongho, Minister in charge of Special Duties at the Presidency of the Republic; - Alamine Ousmane Mey, Minister of Finance; - LE Joseph, Deputy Director of the Civil Cabinet; - Rear Admiral Fouda Joseph, Special Adviser at the Presidency of the Republic; - Bah Oumarou Sanda, Cameroon's Ambassador to Chad; - Bikele Simon Pierre, Chief of State Protocol; - Ekoumou André Magnus, Chargé de Mission at the Presidency of the Republic." (s) Martin BELINGA EBOUTOU, Director of the Civil Cabinet