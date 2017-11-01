1 November 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Monkey Pox Surfaces in Edo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adibe Emenyonu

Benin City — A patient suspected to have been infected with the Monkey Pox virus has been discovered by authorities of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Edo State on Tuesday.

This appeared to be the first case of the disease in the state since its outbreak was reported in the country

Nonetheless, the teaching hospital said samples obtained from the suspected patient has been taken for test and result is being awaited from the designated World Health Organisations (WHO) accredited test centre.

Confirming the disease outbreak in the state, UBTH Head, Public Relations, Mr. Joshua Uwaila, in a statement said the patient is responding to treatment and was undergoing further evaluations.

According to the statement, he said: "The good news is that the patient is recovering very fast and we presently do not have any reason to worry."

Uwaila further said: "The UBTH in conjunction with the relevant agencies in the state and local government health sectors are working together and monitoring close contacts of this person, and so far, no one has come down with the sickness.

"There is no cause for worry, and no danger is posed to staff or patients of the hospital. The patient is in an isolated complex. The hospital is ready and prepared to contain any situation if there is need to. As at now, there is no cause for alarm."

Even at that, the hospital led by the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Darlinton Obaseki, said it had equipped an isolated complex designed to give emergency treatment to patients affected with Monkey pox virus.

Nigeria

VAT Contributes U.S.$2 Billion to Govt Coffers in 10 Months

Value Added Tax (VAT) contributed a gross revenue of N797.51 billion to the Federation Account between January and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.