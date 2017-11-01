Nigeria: Monkey Pox Surfaces in Edo

Benin City — A patient suspected to have been infected with the Monkey Pox virus has been discovered by authorities of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Edo State on Tuesday.

This appeared to be the first case of the disease in the state since its outbreak was reported in the country

Nonetheless, the teaching hospital said samples obtained from the suspected patient has been taken for test and result is being awaited from the designated World Health Organisations (WHO) accredited test centre.

Confirming the disease outbreak in the state, UBTH Head, Public Relations, Mr. Joshua Uwaila, in a statement said the patient is responding to treatment and was undergoing further evaluations.

According to the statement, he said: "The good news is that the patient is recovering very fast and we presently do not have any reason to worry."

Uwaila further said: "The UBTH in conjunction with the relevant agencies in the state and local government health sectors are working together and monitoring close contacts of this person, and so far, no one has come down with the sickness.

"There is no cause for worry, and no danger is posed to staff or patients of the hospital. The patient is in an isolated complex. The hospital is ready and prepared to contain any situation if there is need to. As at now, there is no cause for alarm."

Even at that, the hospital led by the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Darlinton Obaseki, said it had equipped an isolated complex designed to give emergency treatment to patients affected with Monkey pox virus.