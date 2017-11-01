North Africa: Release of Foreign Relations of the United States, 1977-1980, Volume Xvii, Part 3, North Africa

press release

Washington — The Department of State released today Foreign Relations of the United States, 1977-1980, Volume XVII, Part 3, North Africa.

This volume is part of a Foreign Relations subseries that documents the foreign policy decisions of the administration of President Jimmy Carter. The volume documents the Carter administration's efforts to promote peace and stability in the Maghreb through a variety of strategies that addressed the many challenges in the region: "normalizing" relations with Algeria and Libya; reassuring Morocco and Tunisia of the administration's continued support and consultation on the Middle East peace initiative; and serving as an "honest broker" in the regional dispute over the Western Sahara.

This compilation was compiled and edited by Myra F. Burton. The volume and this press release are available on the Office of the Historian website at https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1977-80v17p3. Copies of the volume will be available for purchase from the U.S. Government Publishing Office online at http://bookstore.gpo.gov (GPO S/N 044-000-02690-2; ISBN 978-0-16-094172-6), or by calling toll-free 1-866-512-1800 (D.C. area 202-512-1800). For further information, contact history@state.gov.

SOURCE U.S. Department of State