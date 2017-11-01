Nigeria: Judge Throws Out Diezani's Application to Facilitate Her Return From UK

Photo: Premium Times

Diezani, her men and the Deals

A Lagos Federal High Court has dismissed an application filed by Diezani Alison-Madueke, former Minister of Petroleum Resources, that she be joined as a defendant in an alleged N450m fraud case in Nigeria.

The judge, Justice Rilwan Aikawaon, Wednesday rejected her application which he said was bizarre and misuse of court processes, stressing that he would not allow himself to be used to frustrate Diezani's imminent trial in the United Kingdom, where she currently under investigation and on bail.

Alison-Madueke, who is currently in London where she is being investigated for money laundering, is seeking an opportunity to defend the allegations in a charge filed against her, Mohammed Belgore, SAN, and a former Minister of National Planning, Abubakar Sulaiman.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday opposed the application filed by Diezani Alison-Madueke, seeking to be joined as a defendant in a N450m fraud charge before Justice Rilwan Aikawa..