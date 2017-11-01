1 November 2017

South Africa: Griquas Duo Loaned to Lions, Cheetahs

Griquas have agreed to loan two backline stalwarts to South African franchise teams.

The Kimberley-based union announced on Tuesday that scrumhalf Christiaan Meyer would join the Lions for next year's Super Rugby tournament, while captain and fullback AJ Coertzen would join the Cheetahs for their PRO14 campaign.

Both are loan agreements and the players will return to play for Griquas in next year's Currie Cup.

Meyer will stay at the Lions until the end of Super Rugby, while Coertzen will play for the Cheetahs until the end of May 2018.

Griquas finished last in this year's Currie Cup Premier Division, but retained their top-flight status with a resounding 59-26 win over the Griffons in a promotion-relegation match in Kimberley last Friday.

