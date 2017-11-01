Embattled National People's Party national chair Mr Dzikamai Mavhaire has been rapped for trying to score cheap political points by claiming that he personally funded some electrification projects that were financed by Government under the Rural Electrification programme in some parts of Masvingo Province. Foreign Affairs Minister and Masvingo South Member of Parliament Dr Walter Mzembi blasted Mr Mavhaire for "shamelessly" lying to villagers in the Rupike area of Masvingo South that he used personal funds to connect power to the area.

Speaking at the Civic Centre on Monday at a ceremony to welcome Dr Paul Chimedza as the new Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister, Dr Mzembi said Mr Mavhaire should be ashamed of himself. Mr Mavhaire once served as the Minister of Energy and Power Development after he was appointed to that portfolio by President Mugabe after the 2013 elections. He was subsequently fired from Zanu-PF and Government for being part of a cabal that was closely working with former Vice President Dr Joice Mujuru in a plot to depose President Mugabe ahead of the 2014 ruling party congress.

Dr Mujuru was also fired from Zanu-PF and is now leader of NPP. Mr Mavhaire is accused of misleading villagers in some parts of Masvingo that he personally funded some electrification projects that he commissioned as the Minister of Energy and Power Development in a bid to woo votes ahead of next year's elections.

"There are some people like Mavhaire who are moving around bastardising Government programmes for cheap political gain. Mavhaire is moving around in areas like Rupike (Masvingo South) telling villagers that he personally funded the installation of power at various places in the area. It is very embarrassing for a person like him to mislead villagers that projects funded by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) were financed by money from his own pocket. He should thank President Mugabe for having faith in him and appointing him Energy Minister at one time," said Dr Mzembi.

Dr Mzembi challenged REA chairman and former Masvingo Resident Minister Cde Willard Chiwewe to correct the false impression created among villagers that rural electrification projects initiated by the agency were funded from Mr Mavhaire's pocket. Government under the leadership of President Mugabe has connected power to many rural outposts such as schools and clinics, including in remote parts of the country under the rural electrification programme. President Mugabe's Government set up REA to spearhead the rural electrification exercise.