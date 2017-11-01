Kenya: Tuyisenge Leads Hunt for KPL Golden Boot

The race for this season's golden boot intensifies Wednesday afternoon with the five leading contenders turning up for their respective clubs in round 32 of the SportPesa Premier League.

Jacques Tuyisenge, Kepha Aswani, Masoud Juma, Umaru Kasumba and Meddie Kagere are all in the running for this season's award and are neck-and-neck in the top scorers' charts.

Gor Mahia striker Tuyisenge, who is leading the charts with 12 goals, will lead his team's front line as they host Western Stima at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Kepha Aswani, who is hot on Tuyisenge's heels with an equal number of goals, will also be looking to further his ambition of winning the "golden boot" when he guides Nakumatt against Zoo Kericho in Ruaraka.

After coming so close three times in the past, this is Aswani's best and perhaps chance to bag the golden boot accolade that comes with a Sh300,000 cash award.

EMERGED THIRD

The 29-year-old emerged third with 11 goals while at AFC Leopards, which was a down grade from 2012 when he amassed 12 goals for Thika United to finish joint third behind eventual winner John Baraza and runner up Dan Sserunkuma.

"I am happy and I thank God for enabling me to be in this position once again. It is always the joy of every striker to win the golden boot, because it proves that you are doing your job so I can't say that I am not excited about the prospects.

"Winning it is, however, not easy. There are many other talented players who are also eyeing the title so one must always be at their best. For me, it is a motivation to play even better every time I get onto the pitch, but my allegiance is first to the club," he said.

Posta Rangers and Kakamega Homeboyz will face off at the Narok County Stadium in what will be a fight to dislodge defending champions Tusker from second position.

Deposed champions Tusker will be in Chemelil playing guests to Chemelil Sugar and aiming for the three points that will guarantee them further stay in the second spot.

The brewers will, however, have to do it without captain James Situma - who is suspended for accumulating 10 yellow cards this season.

FIXTURES

Muhoroni Youth v Bandari (Muhoroni, 1pm)

Thika United v Sony Sugar (Ruaraka, 2pm)

Nakumatt v Zoo (Ruaraka, 4.15pm)

Chemelil Sugar v Tusker (Chemelil Sports Complex, 3pm)

Nzoia Sugar v AFC Leopards (Mumias Sports Complex, 3pm)

Posta Rangers v Kakamega Homeboyz (Narok, 2pm)

Sofapaka vs Mathare United (Narok, 4.15pm)

Ulinzi Stars v Kariobangi Sharks (Afraha, 3pm)

Gor Mahia v Western Stima (Kasarani, 4pm)