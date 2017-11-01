1 November 2017

Nigeria: Ex-Nigerian Vice President Alex Ekwueme in Coma

The former Vice President of Nigeria, Dr. Alex Ekwueme has reportedly slumped and in coma.

The second republic Vice-President was reported to have collapsed early morning of Saturday 29th of October, 2017 at his residence at Independence Layout in Enugu.

Report from his family members said Dr. Ekwueme is currently at the Intensive Care Unit of Memfys Hospital located along Penok petrol station in Trans-Ekulu, Enugu State for Neurosurgery.

"He was trying to get something from the table when he suddenly collapsed and immediately someone raised the alarm, we proceeded to revive him while cautious enough not to attract neighbours," a relative, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.

"When it became obvious that he had lapsed into coma, we rushed him to a hospital (unnamed) in GRA (Government Reserved Area), but we were referred to Memphys Hospital by medical consultants who had critically examined his condition."

"When there was no sign of improvement on Monday afternoon, we rallied round and informed the former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, who is like a son, and he has been making plans to fly him overseas."

Details soon...

