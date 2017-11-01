Malawi: Kamuzu Barrage Completion Misses Target, Ready By May 2018

Government Site Representative at Kamuzu Barrage in Liwonde, Tony Nyasulu has said Kamuzu Barrage project would be completed by May 31, 2018 and not in October 2017 as previously planned.

He said the project started in October 2014 and it was expected to be completed in October 2017 but has been delayed due to problems the civil contractor faced in mobilization resources as they were bought outside the country.

Nyasulu added that due to the delay the project's time frame has been extended by seven more months as such works were expected to end by May 31, 2018.

"Phase 1 of the project is complete and it is in the second phase where half of the bridge has been constructed," he said, adding, "Erosion protection and energy dissipaters and repair works for the old bridge piers are also completed and six gates have been fitted.

"Cofferdam for the east weed boom anchor has been done and currently, the completed six gates are open to allow water pass through and the contractor is now working on the remaining half of the barrage."

Nyasulu said Kamuzu Barrage works to regulate the flow levels of water in the Shire River to make sure that there is sustainable water flow for hydropower generation, irrigation, and water supply to cities like Blantyre and other areas.

He added that the barrage also helps to control water flooding in the lower shire and that the upgraded Kamuzu Barrage would also improve the traffic circulation at the site.

"It will also improve the weed collection mechanism which, in turn, will reduce the down time of hydropower generation," he said.

Media institutions visited the site to appreciate the progress under the Shire River Basin project.