1 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Foreign Exchange Sale Records Low Levels

Luanda — In the last seven days, the National Reserve Bank of Angola (BNA) has sold 74.5 million Euros to the financial system (equivalent to USD 83.2 million), compared to 226.3 million Euros in the previous period.

According to the report of the Monetary and Foreign Exchange Market of the period from 23 to 27 October, to which Angop had access Monday, of the available currencies, 22.7 million Euros were granted to cover operations of the Industry sector and 20.5 million Euros to purchase food products.

In this period, the central bank also sold 14.9 million Euros to cover operations in the Agriculture sector, 6.6 million Euros for airlines, 4.5 million Euros for value for remittance operators, 2.5 million for various operations and 640.000 for the fisheries sector.

The average US dollar exchange rate of the primary exchange rate market at the end of the week was USD = Kz 166,748 and EUR = Kz 186,302.

