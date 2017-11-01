Kenya: Exams Will Be Transparent, President Kenyatta Assures Candidates

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta today promised examination candidates that national exams will be held in an orderly and transparent manner.

He said the examination process has been reformed to give each Kenyan child an equal opportunity when they sit for exams.

The Jubilee Government overhauled the examination system that was full of loopholes and favored the children of the rich who could always access leaked exam papers.

President Kenyatta spoke when he visited Westlands Primary School where he interacted with Kenya Certificate of Primary Education candidates before the start of the science exam.

"We have done everything we can to ensure that your exams are going to be done in an orderly and transparent manner so that every single child in Kenya has an equal opportunity," said the President when he spoke to the students.

He urged the students to do their best in the exams with an assurance that free secondary education will be waiting for them next year.

The President urged students to be patriotic and to respect their parents and teachers.

"Love God, love your country, love your parents and be faithful to all of them including your teachers because they spent a lot of time on you," said the President.

More than one million candidates are sitting for the KCPE exams which kicked off nationwide on Tuesday.

The students will become the first batch of students who will benefit from the free secondary education that will be rolled out in January next year.

The Jubilee Government has already allocated Sh25 billion for the free secondary education program, which is a key plank of the Jubilee Governments's agenda for the next five years.

The President has assured adequate security for all students sitting for exams and has urged all Kenyans of goodwill to support their success.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i who is also the acting CS for Interior accompanied the President.