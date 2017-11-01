Kenya: Trans Nzoia on Alert Over Suspected Marburg Virus Case

Health officials in Trans Nzoia County have issued an alert of a suspected Marburg virus case in the region.

This comes after a Ugandan citizen suspected to have contracted the Ebola-like Marburg fever visited a herbalist, Ms Fridah Etyang', at Bwayi village, Kaisagat location, in Kwanza Constituency, to seek medication.

The herbalist is suspected to have been infected with the virus and is under medical observation.

PANIC

Health officials told the Nation that samples have been taken to the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) for testing.

"This is not Ebola but we suspect Marburg, which has symptoms like Ebola," county director of preventive and promotive health services Gilbert Sowon said.

Mr Sowon asked Kenyans to be calm as the samples were being examined by Kemri scientists to ascertain the nature of the disease.

QUARANTINE

According to the Kitale County Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Emmanuel Wanjala, the case was the first to occur in Trans Nzoia, saying it was being treated as a special case as efforts to mobilise the community continue.

"Already a quarantine has been enforced in the affected area and mobilisation in the community is ongoing," he said.

Kenya has not previously experienced any Ebola case, though three cases of suspected Marburg fever were recorded around Mt Elgon region.