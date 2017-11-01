Angola: Police Foil Attempts of Violating Border With DRC

Mbanza Kongo — Two hundred and twelve citizens of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have been detained in the last seven days by the Border Police in Zaire province for attempting to breach the border separating this part of the national territory with the Central Congo.

In a press release to which Angop had access to on Tuesday, the Zaire Provincial Police Command Police reports that during the reporting period 53 border violations were recorded ten more than the previous week.

It adds that of the 46 violations were illegal entry of foreigners in the national territory and seven for smuggling of fuel that resulted in the seizure of 5.150 liters of oil by-products.

Regarding the control and monitoring of irregular migrants, the note states that 454 citizens from the DRC were questioned and detained in several parts of the province of Zaire, 107 more than in the same period.

Four municipalities in the province of Zaire share the border with the Central Congo region, namely Mbanza Kongo, Soyo, Cuimba and Nóqui.