1 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Police Foil Attempts of Violating Border With DRC

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mbanza Kongo — Two hundred and twelve citizens of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have been detained in the last seven days by the Border Police in Zaire province for attempting to breach the border separating this part of the national territory with the Central Congo.

In a press release to which Angop had access to on Tuesday, the Zaire Provincial Police Command Police reports that during the reporting period 53 border violations were recorded ten more than the previous week.

It adds that of the 46 violations were illegal entry of foreigners in the national territory and seven for smuggling of fuel that resulted in the seizure of 5.150 liters of oil by-products.

Regarding the control and monitoring of irregular migrants, the note states that 454 citizens from the DRC were questioned and detained in several parts of the province of Zaire, 107 more than in the same period.

Four municipalities in the province of Zaire share the border with the Central Congo region, namely Mbanza Kongo, Soyo, Cuimba and Nóqui.

Angola

Angola With More Than 11.000 New Cases of Stroke

At least 11.490 new cases of cerebral vascular accidents have been recorded to date countrywide, said on Tuesday in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.