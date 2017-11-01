1 November 2017

Kenya: University Lecturers Go on Strike Yet Again

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The University Academic Staff Union has launched a countrywide lecturers strike for all public universities over failure by government to implement the 2013-2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The Secretary-General of the union Constantine Wesonga on Wednesday said that they will down their tools until their grievances are addressed.

"The government has violated the 2013-2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement and as a union we will not take this kindly. For that matter, we will strike until we get our new rates implemented," said Wesonga.

He revealed only three universities have adhered to the agreement and are paying their staff as per the new rates saying it's unfortunate that the other 26 university have completely failed to implement the CBA.

"Five universities implemented the new rates, later on two universities out of the five reverted to the old rates. Twenty-six universities have blatantly refused to implement the negotiated new rates. I want to tell our members wherever they are to down their tools forthwith," said Wesonga.

The universities which have implemented the new negotiated rates are Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Chuka University and Machakos University.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and Karatina University had implemented the new rates but later reverted to old rates.

Lecturers have been asked to stay away from the learning institutions even as learning in the universities is expected to resume on Thursday after a short election break.

The government had released Sh10 billion after lecturers went on strike early this year which the union said was used to cater for arrears but could not sustain the new rates for a long time.

