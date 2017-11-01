1 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Plastic Artist António Ole Presents "50 Years Living, Creating"

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan artist António Ole presented on Tuesday at the Portuguese Cultural Center in Luanda, the exhibition "50 years living, creating", a trajectory built by diverse experiences that reaffirms his multidiscipline for art.

António Ole presents 27 works of acrylic paintings on fabrics and pigments on canvases, mostly unpublished. It also features an installation with a light box design.

The exhibition will be open until December 20 of this year.

The artist said at a press conference that this work aims to celebrate the vast and recognized work done over half a century with two exhibitions of his artwork.

"Time passes so smoothly in the daily retreat of my studio that if it was not a friendly voice to remember me, nor did I realize that I am turning g 50 years of work. A route built from a sum of lived experiences", emphasizes António Ole.

Born in Luanda in 1951, António Ole is one of the greatest Angolan artists today. After his first appearance outside Angola, at the Museum of African American Art in Los Angeles, 1984, his work never ceased to circulate in the international art market.

Angola

Angola With More Than 11.000 New Cases of Stroke

At least 11.490 new cases of cerebral vascular accidents have been recorded to date countrywide, said on Tuesday in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.