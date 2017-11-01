Angola: Plastic Artist António Ole Presents "50 Years Living, Creating"

Luanda — The Angolan artist António Ole presented on Tuesday at the Portuguese Cultural Center in Luanda, the exhibition "50 years living, creating", a trajectory built by diverse experiences that reaffirms his multidiscipline for art.

António Ole presents 27 works of acrylic paintings on fabrics and pigments on canvases, mostly unpublished. It also features an installation with a light box design.

The exhibition will be open until December 20 of this year.

The artist said at a press conference that this work aims to celebrate the vast and recognized work done over half a century with two exhibitions of his artwork.

"Time passes so smoothly in the daily retreat of my studio that if it was not a friendly voice to remember me, nor did I realize that I am turning g 50 years of work. A route built from a sum of lived experiences", emphasizes António Ole.

Born in Luanda in 1951, António Ole is one of the greatest Angolan artists today. After his first appearance outside Angola, at the Museum of African American Art in Los Angeles, 1984, his work never ceased to circulate in the international art market.