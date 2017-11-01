Kenya: Lecturers to Begin Third Strike Over Salaries

Learning at public universities is set to be paralysed from Wednesday due to a lecturers' strike.

The job boycott will be the third one to happen this year in an academic year that has also been disrupted by two presidential elections.

Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) secretary-general Constantine Wasonga asked all lecturers at the 31 public universities not to turn up for duty until the government addresses their demands.

"There is no turning back unless the government implements the new rates for both basic salary and house allowance. It is time to strike, strike and strike," Dr Wasonga said.

STRIKE NOTICE

He maintained that the only language "this government understands is strike".

"I, therefore, urge all chapter secretaries and union leaders from all Uasu chapters to rally their members behind the strike and ensure it is launched in all chapters so that we can redeem the worth of dons," he said.

He announced that the strike will be launched at the University of Nairobi grounds on Wednesday at 8am after the expiry of a 21-day notice that was issued in October.

FUNDS

Universities said they had not received communication from the Ministry of Education over the funds.

Inter-Public University Councils Consultative Forum chairman Paul Kanyari said universities are still waiting for the money from the government.

"We request enduring industrial harmony so that any attendant matters can be resolved expeditiously and to the benefit of all stakeholders without prejudicing the amenity currently being experienced," Prof Kanyari said.

He said the failure in implementing the new salary scales is due to a financial shortfall being experienced.

The government released Sh10 billion for the payment of arrears in June but reverted to the old salaries after the cash ran out.