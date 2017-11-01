Angola: Pablo Gang Group Debuts EP On Digital Platforms

Luanda — The musical group Pablo Gang will release on November 30 his EP with eight songs on two digital platforms namely Media Fire and Sound Cloud.

This information was advanced by one of the members of the group, Adilson Lopes, adding that the work with entitled "Trocas", is sung in the music genres of Rap/R & B and deal with the social problems of everyday life.

According to the source, the musical work deals with everyday life, fundamentally the problem of involving adolescents with adults, calling for coherence on the part of youth.