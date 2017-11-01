1 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: WP Fullback Signs Loan Deal With Cheetahs

The Cheetahs have announced that Western Province fullback Craig Barry will join them during their PRO14 campaign.

Barry, who was a stalwart for Maties in the Varsity Cup, made his Currie Cup debut for Western Province against the Free State Cheetahs earlier this year.

He will join the Cheetahs on a loan agreement until the end of May next year.

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs earlier also announced the signing of Griquas fullback and captain AJ Coertzen , also on loan until the end of May.

Both players will return to their provinces for next year's Currie Cup.

Source: Sport24

