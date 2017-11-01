1 November 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: M'membe's Bid to Halt Nkonde From Post Case Fails

By Andre Musonda

Former Post Newspapers Managing Director Fred M'membe has lost his bid to have High Court judge Sunday Nkonde removed from presiding over the liquidation of the once largest circulating publication in the country.

M'membe had raised preliminary issues that hinged on Nkonde to be biased against him with alleged previous dealings with litigants against The Post Newspapers.

However, the preliminary issues were dismissed by Nkonde for being defective with the main matter expected to take off.

Former Post Newspapers employees led by Abel Mbozi filed a notice to wind down operations of The Post Newspapers on account that it has no capacity to run given the heavy debts.

Lawyer Lewis Mosho is leading the charge to finish off The Post Newspapers with some of its assets already disposed of.

