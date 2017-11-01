Angola Chairs General Assembly of RELOP

Luanda — Angola, through the Regulatory Institute for Electricity and Water Services (IRSEA), will chair the General Assembly of the Association of Energy Regulators of the Portuguese Speaking Countries (RELOP) for a period of two years, ANGOP learnt on Tuesday.

This position was confirmed during the IX General Assembly of the members of the organization of energy regulators in the Portuguese countries, held from 25 to 27 October in Lisbon (Portugal), and approved its transformation into association with legal personality and the respective organic status, as well as, elected the governing bodies of the institution

The vice-presidency of the General Assembly is under the responsibility of the Cape Verde Economic Regulation Agency (ARE), while the Secretariat is assigned to the National Petroleum Institute of Mozambique (INP). The Managing Board of Relop will be presided over in the next two years by the National Council of Electricity (CNELEC), soon to be designated by the Energy Regulatory Authority (ARENE) of Mozambique.

The forum counted on the participation of IRSEA (Angola), ERSE (Portugal), ANEEL (Brazil), ARE (Cape Verde), CNELEC / ARENE (Mozambique), INP (Mozambique) and AGER ( Sao Tome and Principe).