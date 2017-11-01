Kenya: Two Die As Cholera Outbreak Rages in Kenya

Two people have died and more than ten others hospitalised following a cholera outbreak in Embu County, in central Kenya.

The County Director of Health Stephen Kaniaru on Monday said the two died while receiving treatment.

He noted that the patients had developed severe diarrhoea and vomiting.

Dr Kaniaru added that a Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidate, who was among those admitted to hospital, had been discharged and was fit to sit the examinations which start Tuesday.

Also among the sick is a two-year-old girl as well as two boys aged six and seven.

Dr Kaniaru said 12 patients were recuperating in various hospitals in the county.

He said health officials had identified the cause of the disease as contaminated water and had sent samples from Thiba, Ena, Rupingazi, Kapingazi and Muchina water projects to Water Resources Management Authority (Warma) and government chemist for testing.

Water

"We believe the cholera outbreak has been triggered by consumption of contaminated water. Those interviewed suggest they drank contaminated water" Dr Kaniaru said.

He said doctors will tour various villages where the patients come from to establish their sources of water and examine the general hygiene.

Dr Kaniaru said the county government had banned food hawking and feasting in ceremonies such as weddings and funerals as health officials try to control the situation.

-Reported by Charles Wanyoro.